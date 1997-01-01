Side effect(s) of Rifabutin

Read the side effects of Rifabutin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body As A Whole
-
Abdominal pain, weakness, chest pain, fever, headache and pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, diarrhea, indigestion, flatulence, nausea and vomiting.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain.
Central nervous system
- Sleeplessness.
Skin
- Rash.
ENT
- Taste perversion.
Genitourinary
- Discolored urine.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor complete blood counts while taking this medication.