Side effect(s) of Reviparin Sodium

Read the side effects of Reviparin Sodium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Blood clots.- Nausea, vomiting, constipation and blood in stool.- Nosebleed and eye inflammation.- Skin death, pain and bleeding.- Rash, itching, hives, pain, hair loss, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure.- Headache, priapism, fever and body pain.* Avoid excess dosage.