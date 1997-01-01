Side effect(s) of Reviparin Sodium

Read the side effects of Reviparin Sodium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Blood clots.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation and blood in stool.
Eye and ENT
-
Nosebleed and eye inflammation.
Injection site reactions
-
Skin death, pain and bleeding.
Allergic reactions
-
Rash, itching, hives, pain, hair loss, difficulty in breathing, and low blood pressure.
Miscellaneous
-
Headache, priapism, fever and body pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.