Read the side effects of Retinol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fatigue and irritability.- Loss of appetite, weight loss, vomiting and other GI disturbances.- Skin changes, hair loss, dry hair, cracking and bleeding lips and swelling.- Low-grade fever, liver enlargement, nighttime urination and pain in bones and joints.* Avoid excess dosage.