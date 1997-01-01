Side effect(s) of Repaglinide

Read the side effects of Repaglinide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Metabolic
Decrease in blood sugar.
Respiratory
Upper respiratory tract infection and inflammation of sinus/nose/lungs.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, diarrhea, constipation, vomiting, and indigestion.
Musculoskeletal
Joint pain and back pain.
Other
Headache, tingling, chest pain, urinary tract infection, tooth disorder and allergy.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.