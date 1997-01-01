Side effect(s) of Rasagiline

Read the side effects of Rasagiline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Chest pain and fainting.
Central Nervous System
Headache, depression, weakness, tingling, fainting, hallucinations, abnormal gait, anxiety, decreased libido, dizziness, restlessness, nerve disease and tremor.
Skin
Hair loss, skin cancer and rash.
Eye and ENT
Inflammation of eye and nose.
Gastrointestinal
Indigestion, stomach inflammation, loss of appetite, diarrhea, GI bleeding and vomiting.
Genitourinary
Presence of albumin in urine, blood in urine, impotence and urinary incontinence.
Blood
Bruising and decrease in white blood cells.
Liver
Abnormal liver function.
Musculoskeletal
Joint inflammation/pain, arthritis and neck pain.
Respiratory
Asthma and increased cough.
Miscellaneous
Falling, flu syndrome, fever, allergic reaction and chest pain.
Other Precautions :
* Patient may develop with an increased risk of skin cancer, if it so, consult with your doctor.