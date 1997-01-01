Side effect(s) of Rasagiline

Read the side effects of Rasagiline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chest pain and fainting.- Headache, depression, weakness, tingling, fainting, hallucinations, abnormal gait, anxiety, decreased libido, dizziness, restlessness, nerve disease and tremor.- Hair loss, skin cancer and rash.- Inflammation of eye and nose.- Indigestion, stomach inflammation, loss of appetite, diarrhea, GI bleeding and vomiting.- Presence of albumin in urine, blood in urine, impotence and urinary incontinence.- Bruising and decrease in white blood cells.- Abnormal liver function.- Joint inflammation/pain, arthritis and neck pain.- Asthma and increased cough.- Falling, flu syndrome, fever, allergic reaction and chest pain.* Patient may develop with an increased risk of skin cancer, if it so, consult with your doctor.