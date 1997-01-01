Side effect(s) of Rapacuronium

Read the side effects of Rapacuronium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
- Low blood pressure, fast/slow heart rate, fever, rigors, back pain, chills, chest pain, swelling in the leg and pain.
Heart
- High blood pressure, abnormal ECG, abnormal heart rhythm and stroke.
Gastrointestinal
- Vomiting, nausea, bowel obstruction and increased saliva.
Blood
- Blood clot events and post-operative bleeding.
Musculoskeletal
- Muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
- Decreased sensitivity, weakness, tightness of muscle, prolonged neuromuscular block and prolonged anesthesia emergence.
Respiratory
-
Asthma, poor oxygen supply, increased airway pressure, cough, shortness of breath, respiratory depression and upper airway obstruction.
Skin
-
Rash, injection site pain, hives, itching and increased sweating.
Eye and ENT
- Eye inflammation, miosis (constriction of eye pupil) and decreased hearing.
Genitourinary
- Urinary retention and decreased urination.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.