Side effect(s) of Rapacuronium

Read the side effects of Rapacuronium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood pressure, fast/slow heart rate, fever, rigors, back pain, chills, chest pain, swelling in the leg and pain.- High blood pressure, abnormal ECG, abnormal heart rhythm and stroke.- Vomiting, nausea, bowel obstruction and increased saliva.- Blood clot events and post-operative bleeding.- Muscle pain.- Decreased sensitivity, weakness, tightness of muscle, prolonged neuromuscular block and prolonged anesthesia emergence.- Asthma, poor oxygen supply, increased airway pressure, cough, shortness of breath, respiratory depression and upper airway obstruction.- Rash, injection site pain, hives, itching and increased sweating.- Eye inflammation, miosis (constriction of eye pupil) and decreased hearing.- Urinary retention and decreased urination.*Avoid excess dosage.