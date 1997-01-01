Side effect(s) of Ramipril

Read the side effects of Ramipril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, chest pain, loss of consciousness.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.
Genitourinary
-
Abnormal kidney function.
Blood
-
Severe decrease in white blood cells.
Metabolic
-
Increase in potassium in blood.
Respiratory
-
Cough.
Miscellaneous
-
Severe allergic reactions.
Other Precautions :
*Dehydration, excessive sweating, vomiting, or diarrhea may increase the risk of low blood pressure. So monitor blood pressure regularly.