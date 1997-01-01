Side effect(s) of Ramelteon

Read the side effects of Ramelteon as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Severe allergic reactions, abnormal thinking and behavioral changes.- Nausea and diarrhea.- Muscle pain.- Drowsiness, dizziness and sleeplessness.- Headache and fatigue.* It may cause drowsiness or dizziness, do not drive a car or operate machinery while taking this medication.