Side effect(s) of Ramelteon

Read the side effects of Ramelteon as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Serious
-
Severe allergic reactions, abnormal thinking and behavioral changes.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea and diarrhea.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain.
Central Nervous system
-
Drowsiness, dizziness and sleeplessness.
Miscellaneous
-
Headache and fatigue.
Other Precautions :
* It may cause drowsiness or dizziness, do not drive a car or operate machinery while taking this medication.