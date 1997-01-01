Side effect(s) of Radium Ra 223 Dichloride

Read the side effects of Radium Ra 223 Dichloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting.Blood and Lymphatic System Disorders
- Reduction in the number of blood cells.Renal and Urinary Disorders
- Renal failure and impairment.Hematologic Laboratory Abnormalities
- Anemia, low lymphocyte count, decrease in leukocytes, reduced platelet count, low number of neutrophils.General
- Swelling of arms or legs.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.