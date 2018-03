Side effect(s) of Quinupristin and Dalfopristin

Read the side effects of Quinupristin and Dalfopristin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pain at injection site, abdominal pain, worsening of underlying illness, allergic reaction, chest pain, fever, infection.- Fluid retention, palpitation, vein inflammation.- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, indigestion, mouth infection, inflammation of pancreas, mouth ulcer.- Gout, swelling in the extremities.- Joint pain, muscle pain, muscle spasm.- Headache, anxiety, confusion, dizziness, increased muscle tone, sleeplessness, leg cramps, tingling, dilatation of blood vessels.- Difficulty in breathing, lung infection.- Rash, sweating, hives.- Blood in urine, vaginal inflammation.* Avoid excess dosage.