Side effect(s) of Quinine

QT prolongation

Read the side effects of Quinine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances.- Fever, chills, flushing, weakness, lupus-like syndrome and hypersensitivity reactions.- Confusion, altered mental status, seizures, coma, disorientation, tremors, restlessness and incoordination.- Rash, hives, itching and skin inflammation.- Asthma, difficulty in breathing and lung swelling.- Chest pain, dilatation of blood vessels, low blood pressure, fast heart rate, palpitations,and fainting.- Vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, gastric irritation and heartburn.- Jaundice and abnormal liver function tests.- Decrease in sugar and loss of appetite.- Muscle pain and muscle weakness.- Kidney failure/ inflammation.- Sudden loss of vision, sensitivity to light, double vision, night blindness, diminished visual fields, fixed pupillary dilatation, disturbed color vision, eye inflammation, blindness, unsteadiness, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment and deafness.* Avoid excess dosage.