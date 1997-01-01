Side effect(s) of Quetiapine

Read the side effects of Quetiapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, generalized weakness, Drowsiness, restlessness, Dizziness. Fatigue Tremor Abnormal movements, suicidal tendencies.- Dry mouth, Constipation, Impaired digestion, abdominal pain.- Weight Gain, elevations in serum transaminase level, increased appetite, Peripheral edema, increase in blood glucose.- Increased heart rate, palpitations, postural and orthostatic hypotension.- Nasal congestion, blurred vision.- Sweating, skin rash, eruption.- Upper respiratory tract infection, cough, difficult breathing.- Reduction in white blood cells.- Fever, decrease in thyroid hormone levels, flu syndrome, increase in blood cholesterol.*Do not change the dosage without consult with your doctor.