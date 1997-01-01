Side effect(s) of Quetiapine

Read the side effects of Quetiapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, generalized weakness, Drowsiness, restlessness, Dizziness. Fatigue Tremor
Abnormal movements, suicidal tendencies.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, Constipation, Impaired digestion, abdominal pain.
Metabolic
-
Weight Gain, elevations in serum transaminase level, increased appetite, Peripheral edema, increase in blood glucose.
Heart
-
Increased heart rate, palpitations, postural and orthostatic hypotension.
Eye and ENT
-
Nasal congestion, blurred vision.
Skin
-
Sweating, skin rash, eruption.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, cough, difficult breathing.
Blood
-
Reduction in white blood cells.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, decrease in thyroid hormone levels, flu syndrome, increase in blood cholesterol.
Other Precautions :
*Do not change the dosage without consult with your doctor.