Side effect(s) of Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine

Read the side effects of Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells, bone marrow depression, decrease in platelets, anemia, bruising, poor blood clot, methemoglobinemia, and increase in eosinophils.
Allergic Reactions
-
Rash, itching, swelling, dizziness, trouble breathing.
Skin
-
Severe allergic reactions, hair loss.
Eye
-
Photosensitivity, swelling in the eye.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of tongue, mouth infection, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pains, diarrhea, inflammation of liver or pancreas, feeling of fullness, and transient rise of liver enzymes.
Central Nervous System
-
Depression, headache, hallucinations, fatigue, nervousness, fainting. Sleeplessness,
inflammation of nerves, involuntary movements, emotion, muscle weakness.
Respiratory
-
Pulmonary infiltrates resembling eosinophilic or lung inflammation.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney failure, interstitial nephritis, decreased urination, and crystals in urine.
Miscellaneous
-
Drug fever, chills, and LE phenomenon have occurred.
Other Precautions :
*Take full course of treatment.
*If there is no improvement in your health condition or if they become worse consult with your doctor.