Side effect(s) of Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine

Read the side effects of Pyrimethamine- Sulfadoxine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Decrease in white blood cells, bone marrow depression, decrease in platelets, anemia, bruising, poor blood clot, methemoglobinemia, and increase in eosinophils.- Rash, itching, swelling, dizziness, trouble breathing.- Severe allergic reactions, hair loss.- Photosensitivity, swelling in the eye.- Inflammation of tongue, mouth infection, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pains, diarrhea, inflammation of liver or pancreas, feeling of fullness, and transient rise of liver enzymes.- Depression, headache, hallucinations, fatigue, nervousness, fainting. Sleeplessness, inflammation of nerves, involuntary movements, emotion, muscle weakness.- Pulmonary infiltrates resembling eosinophilic or lung inflammation.- Kidney failure, interstitial nephritis, decreased urination, and crystals in urine.- Drug fever, chills, and LE phenomenon have occurred.*Take full course of treatment.*If there is no improvement in your health condition or if they become worse consult with your doctor.