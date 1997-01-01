Side effect(s) of Protriptyline Hydrochloride

Read the side effects of Protriptyline Hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Heart attack, stroke, heart block, abnormal heart rhythm, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, fast heart rate, and palpitations.- Confusional states, hallucinations, disorientation, delusions, anxiety, restlessness, agitation, psychosis, sleeplessness, panic, abnormal dreams, seizures, incoordination, tremor, nerve disease, numbness, tingling, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, and headache.- Drug fever, skin rash, hives, itching, photosensitization, swelling (general, or of face and tongue).- Bone marrow depression, decrease in white blood pressure, platelets, bruising, eosinophilia.- Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, stomach upset, diarrhea, peculiar taste, mouth ulcer, abdominal cramps, and black tongue.- Impotence, increased or decreased libido; breast enlargement in the male, breast enlargement and spontaneous milk secretion in the female, testicular swelling, elevation or depression of blood sugar levels.- Jaundice, altered liver function, hair loss, flushing, weight gain or loss; urinary frequency, nighttime urination, perspiration.* Avoid excess dosage.