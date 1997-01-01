Side effect(s) of Protriptyline Hydrochloride

Read the side effects of Protriptyline Hydrochloride as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Heart attack, stroke, heart block, abnormal heart rhythm, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, fast heart rate, and palpitations.
Central Nervous System
-
Confusional states, hallucinations, disorientation, delusions, anxiety, restlessness, agitation, psychosis, sleeplessness, panic, abnormal dreams, seizures, incoordination, tremor, nerve disease, numbness, tingling, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, and headache.
Allergic
-
Drug fever, skin rash, hives, itching, photosensitization, swelling (general, or of face and tongue).
Blood
-
Bone marrow depression, decrease in white blood pressure, platelets, bruising, eosinophilia.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, stomach upset, diarrhea, peculiar taste, mouth ulcer, abdominal cramps, and black tongue.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence, increased or decreased libido; breast enlargement in the male, breast enlargement and spontaneous milk secretion in the female, testicular swelling, elevation or depression of blood sugar levels.
Miscellaneous
-
Jaundice, altered liver function, hair loss, flushing, weight gain or loss; urinary frequency, nighttime urination, perspiration.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.