Side effect(s) of Protamine Sulphate

Read the side effects of Protamine Sulphate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and circulatory collapse.- Lassitude.- Nausea and vomiting.- Shortness of breath, lung swelling and acute pulmonary hypertension.- Severe respiratory distress, poor blood circulation, noncardiogenic lung swelling; transient flushing and feeling of warmth and back pain.* Avoid excess dosage.