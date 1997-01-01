Side effect(s) of Protamine Sulphate

Read the side effects of Protamine Sulphate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and circulatory collapse.
Central Nervous System
-
Lassitude.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea and vomiting.
Respiratory
-
Shortness of breath, lung swelling and acute pulmonary hypertension.
Miscellaneous
-
Severe respiratory distress, poor blood circulation, noncardiogenic lung swelling; transient flushing and feeling of warmth and back pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.