Side effect(s) of Propantheline

Read the side effects of Propantheline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Increased sensitivity to light, dizziness, nervousness, difficulty in sleeping and headache.
Eye and ENT
-
Dry mouth, loss of sense of taste and blurred vision.
Gastrointestinal
-
Stomach upset, vomiting, bloating and constipation.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate and palpitations.
Miscellaneous
-
Difficulty in urination, skin rash and itching.
Other Precautions :
* Good oral hygiene, plenty of fluid intake and sucking of sugarless hard candy helps relieve dry mouth.