Side effect(s) of Propantheline

Read the side effects of Propantheline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Increased sensitivity to light, dizziness, nervousness, difficulty in sleeping and headache.- Dry mouth, loss of sense of taste and blurred vision.- Stomach upset, vomiting, bloating and constipation.- Fast heart rate and palpitations.- Difficulty in urination, skin rash and itching.* Good oral hygiene, plenty of fluid intake and sucking of sugarless hard candy helps relieve dry mouth.