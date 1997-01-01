Side effect(s) of Promethazine

Read the side effects of Promethazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, blurred vision, dizziness, confusion, disorientation, weakness, ringing in the ear, incoordination, fatigue, emotion, nervousness, double vision, sleeplessness, tremors, convulsive seizures, excitement and hallucinations.
Heart
-
Increased or decreased blood pressure, fast/slow heart rate and faintness.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation, sensitivity to light and hives.
Blood
-
Bruising, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, nausea, vomiting and jaundice.
Respiratory
-
Asthma, nasal stuffiness and respiratory depression.
Other Precautions :
* It may affect blood sugar level; monitor sugar level regularly.