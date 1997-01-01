Side effect(s) of Promethazine

Read the side effects of Promethazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, blurred vision, dizziness, confusion, disorientation, weakness, ringing in the ear, incoordination, fatigue, emotion, nervousness, double vision, sleeplessness, tremors, convulsive seizures, excitement and hallucinations.- Increased or decreased blood pressure, fast/slow heart rate and faintness.- Skin inflammation, sensitivity to light and hives.- Bruising, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Dry mouth, nausea, vomiting and jaundice.- Asthma, nasal stuffiness and respiratory depression.* It may affect blood sugar level; monitor sugar level regularly.