Side effect(s) of Proguanil

Side effects of Proguanil as described in the medical literature:
Most Common in adult
-
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness.
Children
-
Vomiting, and itching.
Kidney
-
Blood in urine.
Blood
-
Abnormally decrease in white blood cells, and rarely anemia. Decrease in all types of blood cells.
Allergic reactions
-
Allergic reactions including rapid swelling, hives, rare cases of life-threatening allergies, and inflammation of blood vessels.
Central Nervous System
-
Rarely seizures and hallucinations.
Gastrointestinal
-
Mouth ulcer.
Liver
-
Elevated liver function tests and rare cases of liver inflammation.
Skin
-
Photosensitivity, rash, and rare cases of erythema multiforme and Stevens-Johnson syndrome.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid abrupt withdrawal.