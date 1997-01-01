Side effect(s) of Proguanil

Read the side effects of Proguanil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness.- Vomiting, and itching.- Blood in urine.- Abnormally decrease in white blood cells, and rarely anemia. Decrease in all types of blood cells.- Allergic reactions including rapid swelling, hives, rare cases of life-threatening allergies, and inflammation of blood vessels.- Rarely seizures and hallucinations.- Mouth ulcer.- Elevated liver function tests and rare cases of liver inflammation.- Photosensitivity, rash, and rare cases of erythema multiforme and Stevens-Johnson syndrome.*Avoid abrupt withdrawal.