Side effect(s) of Prochlorperazine

Read the side effects of Prochlorperazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, dizziness, absence of menstrual periods, blurred vision, skin reactions and Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS).- Nausea, constipation and bowel obstruction.- Ejaculatory disorders/impotence, painful erection, lazy colon, urinary retention, menstrual irregularities and false-positive pregnancy tests.- Low blood pressure and heart arrest.- Blood dyscrasias.- Jaundice and liver damage.- Increased appetite and increased weight.* Avoid excess dosage.