Side effect(s) of Prochlorperazine

Read the side effects of Prochlorperazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Drowsiness, dizziness, absence of menstrual periods, blurred vision, skin reactions and Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS).
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, constipation and bowel obstruction.
Genitourinary
-
Ejaculatory disorders/impotence, painful erection, lazy colon, urinary retention, menstrual irregularities and false-positive pregnancy tests.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure and heart arrest.
Blood
-
Blood dyscrasias.
Liver
-
Jaundice and liver damage.
Metabolic
-
Increased appetite and increased weight.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.