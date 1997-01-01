Side effect(s) of Procarbazine

Read the side effects of Procarbazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nose bleed, bruising, anemia and eosinophilia.- Liver dysfunction, jaundice, mouth ulcer, blood vomiting, blood in stool, diarrhea, indigestion, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, constipation and dry mouth.- Coma, convulsions, nerve disease, incoordination, tingling, night blindness, diminished reflexes, falling, foot drop, headache, dizziness and unsteadiness.- Low blood pressure, fast heart rate and fainting.- Eye bleeding, sensitivity to light, double vision, optic disc swelling and inability to focus.- Lung inflammation/infection and increased cough.- Skin inflammation, itching, hair loss, pigmentation, rash, hives and flushing.- Generalized allergic reactions.- Blood in urine, urinary frequency, nighttime urination and breast enlargement in male.- Pain, including muscle and joint pain and tremors.- Hallucinations, depression, apprehension, nervousness, confusion and nightmares.- Infections, hearing loss, fever, increased sweating, lethargy, weakness, fatigue, edema, chills, sleeplessness, slurred speech, hoarseness and drowsiness.* Avoid excess dosage.