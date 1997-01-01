Side effect(s) of Procarbazine

Read the side effects of Procarbazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Nose bleed, bruising, anemia and eosinophilia.
Gastrointestinal
-
Liver dysfunction, jaundice, mouth ulcer, blood vomiting, blood in stool, diarrhea, indigestion, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, constipation and dry mouth.
Central Nervous System
-
Coma, convulsions, nerve disease, incoordination, tingling, night blindness, diminished reflexes, falling, foot drop, headache, dizziness and unsteadiness.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, fast heart rate and fainting.
Eye
-
Eye bleeding, sensitivity to light, double vision, optic disc swelling and inability to focus.
Respiratory
-
Lung inflammation/infection and increased cough.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation, itching, hair loss, pigmentation, rash, hives and flushing.
Allergic reactions
-
Generalized allergic reactions.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine, urinary frequency, nighttime urination and breast enlargement in male.
Musculoskeletal
-
Pain, including muscle and joint pain and tremors.
Psychiatric
-
Hallucinations, depression, apprehension, nervousness, confusion and nightmares.
Miscellaneous
-
Infections, hearing loss, fever, increased sweating, lethargy, weakness, fatigue, edema, chills, sleeplessness, slurred speech, hoarseness and drowsiness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.