Side effect(s) of Procaine- Penicillin

Side effects of Procaine-Penicillin as described in the medical literature.
Body as a Whole
Hypersensitivity reactions including itching, fatigue, weakness, and pain, headache.
Heart
Heart arrest, low/high blood pressure, fast heart rate, palpitations, blood clot in lungs, dilatation of blood vessels, stroke and fainting.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting, blood in stool and intestinal necrosis.
Injection Site
Injection site reactions including pain, inflammation, lump, abscess, necrosis and swelling.
Metabolic
Elevated Blood Urea Nitrogen and liver enzymes level.
Musculoskeletal
Joint disorder, bone inflammation and muscle weakness.
Central Nervous System
Nervousness, tremors, dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, anxiety, mood changes, epilepsy and coma.
Blood
Anemia, decreased platelet and white blood cells count.
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing.
Skin
Sweating.
Special Senses
Blurred vision and blindness.
Genitourinary
Blood in urine, protein in urine, kidney failure, impotence and painful erection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid vaccination while taking this medication.