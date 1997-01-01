Side effect(s) of Procaine- Penicillin

Read the side effects of Procaine- Penicillin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hypersensitivity reactions including itching, fatigue, weakness, and pain, headache.- Heart arrest, low/high blood pressure, fast heart rate, palpitations, blood clot in lungs, dilatation of blood vessels, stroke and fainting.- Nausea, vomiting, blood in stool and intestinal necrosis.- Injection site reactions including pain, inflammation, lump, abscess, necrosis and swelling.- Elevated Blood Urea Nitrogen and liver enzymes level.- Joint disorder, bone inflammation and muscle weakness.- Nervousness, tremors, dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, anxiety, mood changes, epilepsy and coma.- Anemia, decreased platelet and white blood cells count.- Difficulty in breathing.- Sweating.- Blurred vision and blindness.- Blood in urine, protein in urine, kidney failure, impotence and painful erection.* Avoid vaccination while taking this medication.