Side effect(s) of Probenecid and Colchicines

Read the side effects of Probenecid and Colchicines as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, dizziness.- Precipitation of acute gouty arthritis.- Liver damage, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite and sore gums.- Nephrotic syndrome, uric acid stones with or without blood in urine, renal colic, spinal pain, urinary frequency.- Anaphylaxis, fever, hives, itching.- Anemia.- Skin inflammation, hair loss, flushing.- Muscular weakness.* Avoid excess dosage.