Side effect(s) of Probenecid and Colchicines

Read the side effects of Probenecid and Colchicines as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness.
Metabolic
-
Precipitation of acute gouty arthritis.
Gastrointestinal
-
Liver damage, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite and sore gums.
Genitourinary
-
Nephrotic syndrome, uric acid stones with or without blood in urine, renal colic, spinal pain, urinary frequency.
Hypersensitivity
-
Anaphylaxis, fever, hives, itching.
Blood
-
Anemia.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation, hair loss, flushing.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscular weakness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.