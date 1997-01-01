Side effect(s) of Primidone

Read the side effects of Primidone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, incoordination, irritability, headache, restlessness, dizziness, blurred or double vision, excitement, tiredness.- Impotence, hair loss, swollen eyelids or legs. C- Nausea, vomiting, loss of taste and appetite.- Skin rash, sore throat, fever, yellowing of skin and eyes and dark urine, bloody nose, unusual bleeding, tiny purple-colored skin spots, easy bruising.*Avoid excess dosage.