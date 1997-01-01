Side effect(s) of Prednisone

Read the side effects of Prednisone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Clot in blood vessels or fat clot, vein inflammation, a group of inflammatory vascular lesions, cardiac arrhythmias or ECG changes, obstructed blood vessels, high blood pressure, heart rupture, heart failure.- Convulsions, increased intracranial pressure with optic disc swelling, vertigo, headache, tingling, abnormal condition of the mind.- Impaired wound healing, thin fragile skin, purple spot on the body and bruising, redness, lesions, subcutaneous fat atrophy, eruptions, skin rash, skin irritation.- Glare and decreased visual acuity, increased intraocular pressure, optic nerve damage, bulging of the eye.- Inflammation of the pancreas, abdominal distention, inflammation esophagus, nausea, vomiting, increased appetite and weight gain, peptic ulcer with perforation and bleeding, small and large bowel perforation.- Increased or decreased motility and number of sperm cells.- Raised white blood cell count.- Sodium and fluid retention, low amount of potassium in the blood, low level of calcium.- Musculoskeletal effects-muscle weakness, steroid muscle pain, muscle mass loss, tendon rupture.*Report any injuries or signs of infection that occur during treatment and within 12months after treatment with prednisone.