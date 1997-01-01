Side effect(s) of Prazosin

Read the side effects of Prazosin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, diarrhea and constipation.
Heart
-
Edema, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing and fainting.
Central Nervous System
-
Unsteadiness, depression and nervousness.
Skin
-
Rash.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary frequency.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision, redness, nosebleed, dry mouth and nasal congestion.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.