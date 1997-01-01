Side effect(s) of Prazosin

Read the side effects of Prazosin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea.- Vomiting, diarrhea and constipation.- Edema, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing and fainting.- Unsteadiness, depression and nervousness.- Rash.- Urinary frequency.- Blurred vision, redness, nosebleed, dry mouth and nasal congestion.* Avoid excess dosage.