Side effect(s) of Praziquantel

Central Nervous System
-
Headache, drowsiness, dizziness, drowsiness, malaise, vertigo.
Gastrointestinal
-
Bitter taste, abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, bloody diarrhea.
Skin
-
Hives, rashes, itching.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate, AV block.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, eosinophilia, allergic reactions, muscle pain.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid prolonged usage of this medication.