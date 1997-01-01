Side effect(s) of Prazepam

Read the side effects of Prazepam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Clumsiness / sleepiness.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, muscle incoordination, fatigue, confusion, faintness, talkativeness, restlessness, anxiety, excitement, trembling, muscle spasms, sleeping problems and nightmares.
Miscellaneous
-
Abdominal cramps, blurred vision, dry mouth, fast heartbeat, slurred speech and headache.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.