Side effect(s) of Pravastatin

Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, fatigue, dizziness, extreme tiredness, headache.
Heart
-
Chest pain
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, blood in stool, gas.
Skin
-
Allergic reactions: rash, hives, itching, swelling of the face, tongue, lips, eyes, hands, feet, ankles.
♦
Musculoskeletal- Immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy (IMNM).
Miscellaneous
-
Hoarseness, muscle pain, hypersensitivity, unusual bleeding, flu-like symptoms.
Other Precautions :
*Women of childbearing potential, use adequate contraception.