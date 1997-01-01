Side effect(s) of Prasugrel

Read the side effects of Prasugrel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nose bleed, gastrointestinal bleeding, blood vomiting, bruising, post-procedural bleeding, accumulation of fluid in heart, and retinal bleeding.- Abnormal decrease in platelets, anemia, abnormal liver function, allergic reactions and shock.- High or low blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, chest pain, swelling in the heart muscles and slow heart rate.- Headache, fatigue and dizziness.- Increase in blood cholesterol.- Back pain, difficulty in breathing, nausea, vomiting, cough, rash, fever, swelling in the extremities, and diarrhea.* Avoid excess dosage.