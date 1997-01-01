Side effect(s) of Prasugrel

Read the side effects of Prasugrel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Bleeding disorders
Nose bleed, gastrointestinal bleeding, blood vomiting, bruising, post-procedural bleeding, accumulation of fluid in heart, and retinal bleeding.
Severe effects
Abnormal decrease in platelets, anemia, abnormal liver function, allergic reactions and shock.
Heart
High or low blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, chest pain, swelling in the heart muscles and slow heart rate.
Central Nervous System
Headache, fatigue and dizziness.
Metabolic
Increase in blood cholesterol.
Miscellaneous
Back pain, difficulty in breathing, nausea, vomiting, cough, rash, fever, swelling in the extremities, and diarrhea.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.