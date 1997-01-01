Side effect(s) of Pramipexole

Read the side effects of Pramipexole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations.- Weakness, general swelling, uneasiness, fever, accidental injury, and chest pain.- Loss of appetite, vomiting, difficulty in swallowing and dry mouth.- Swelling in the extremities, decreased weight, joint inflammation, twitching and muscle weakness and pain.- Drowsiness, sleeplessness, hallucinations, confusion, memory loss, sensory loss, movement disorder, restlessness, abnormal thinking, decreased sexual drive, involuntary twitching and dream abnormalities.- Vision abnormalities and double vision.- Impotence, urinary frequency, urinary tract infection and urinary incontinence.- Difficulty in breathing, pneumonia and nose inflammation.- Skin disorders.*Avoid excess dosage.