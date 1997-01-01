Side effect(s) of Pramipexole

Read the side effects of Pramipexole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations.
Body as a Whole
-
Weakness, general swelling, uneasiness, fever, accidental injury, and chest pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, vomiting, difficulty in swallowing and dry mouth.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the extremities, decreased weight, joint inflammation, twitching and muscle weakness and pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, sleeplessness, hallucinations, confusion, memory loss, sensory loss, movement disorder, restlessness, abnormal thinking, decreased sexual drive, involuntary twitching and dream abnormalities.
Eye and ENT
-
Vision abnormalities and double vision.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence, urinary frequency, urinary tract infection and urinary incontinence.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, pneumonia and nose inflammation.
Skin
-
Skin disorders.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.