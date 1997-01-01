Side effect(s) of Pralatrexate Solution

Read the side effects of Pralatrexate Solution as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.