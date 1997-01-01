Side effect(s) of Posaconazole

Read the side effects of Posaconazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Gl disorders, specifically, nausea, vomiting, and increased levels of liver enzymes.
Body as a Whole
-
Fever, headache, rigors, fatigue, swelling in the legs, loss of appetite, dizziness, fluid retention, weakness.
Heart
-
High blood pressure and low blood pressure.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells.
Genitourinary
-
Vaginal bleeding.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, indigestion.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate.
Infection
-
Inflammation of pharynx, upper respiratory tract infection.
Liver
-
Bilirubinemia.
Metabolic
-
Increase or decrease in blood minerals.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle and joint pain, back pain.
Blood
-
Decrease in platelet counts.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness and anxiety.
Respiratory
-
Coughing, difficulty in breathing, nosebleed.
Skin
-
Rash and itching.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.