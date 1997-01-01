Side effect(s) of Posaconazole

Read the side effects of Posaconazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Gl disorders, specifically, nausea, vomiting, and increased levels of liver enzymes.- Fever, headache, rigors, fatigue, swelling in the legs, loss of appetite, dizziness, fluid retention, weakness.- High blood pressure and low blood pressure.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells.- Vaginal bleeding.- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, indigestion.- Fast heart rate.- Inflammation of pharynx, upper respiratory tract infection.- Bilirubinemia.- Increase or decrease in blood minerals.- Muscle and joint pain, back pain.- Decrease in platelet counts.- Sleeplessness and anxiety.- Coughing, difficulty in breathing, nosebleed.- Rash and itching.* Avoid excess dosage.