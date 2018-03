Side effect(s) of Porfimer Sodium

Read the side effects of Porfimer Sodium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anemia.- Abnormal heart rhythm, heart failure, fast heart rate.- Constipation, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, difficulty in swallowing, esophageal swelling, blood vomiting, indigestion, diarrhea, eructation, blood in stool.- Fever, chest pain, pain, swelling in extremities, weakness.- Urinary tract infection.- Weight decreased, loss of appetite, dehydration.- Back pain.- Sleeplessness, confusional state, anxiety.- Lung infection, difficulty in breathing, pneumonia, inflammation of pharynx, respiratory insufficiency, cough.- Photosensitivity reaction.- High or low blood pressure.* Avoid excess dosage.