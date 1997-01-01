Side effect(s) of Pomalidomide

Read the side effects of Pomalidomide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting.
Infections
-
Pneumonia, urinary tract infection.
Musculoskeletal
-
Musculoskeletal pain, chest pain, muscle spasms, joint pain, pain in extremity, muscular weakness, bone pain.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, cough, nosebleed.
Metabolic
-
Decreased appetite, increase in blood minerals.
Skin
-
Excess sweat, rash, night sweats, dry skin, itching.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, tremor, headache, neuropathy peripheral, sleeplessness, confusion, anxiety.
Lab Tests
-
Blood creatinine increased, weight increased or decreased.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney failure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.