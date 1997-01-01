Side effect(s) of Pomalidomide

Read the side effects of Pomalidomide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever.- Vomiting.- Pneumonia, urinary tract infection.- Musculoskeletal pain, chest pain, muscle spasms, joint pain, pain in extremity, muscular weakness, bone pain.- Difficulty in breathing, cough, nosebleed.- Decreased appetite, increase in blood minerals.- Excess sweat, rash, night sweats, dry skin, itching.- Dizziness, tremor, headache, neuropathy peripheral, sleeplessness, confusion, anxiety.- Blood creatinine increased, weight increased or decreased.- Kidney failure.* Avoid excess dosage.