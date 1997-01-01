Side effect(s) of Polifeprosan 20 with Carmustine

Read the side effects of Polifeprosan 20 with Carmustine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as A Whole
-
Aggravation reaction, headache, weakness, infection, fever, pain, abdominal pain, back pain, face swelling, abscess, accidental injury, chest pain, allergic reactions.
Heart
-
Blood clots, bleeding.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea.
Metabolic
-
Liver function tests abnormal, diabetes, Cushing’s syndrome, healing abnormal, swelling in the extremities.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle weakness.
Central Nervous System
-
Convulsion, confusion, brain swelling, depression, drowsiness, speech disorder, memory loss, stroke, personality disorder, anxiety, facial paralysis, nerve disease, tingling, thinking abnormality, abnormal gait, dizziness, grand mal convulsion, hallucinations, sleeplessness, tremor, coma, incoordination, decreased body movement.
Respiratory
-
Pneumonia, difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Rash, hair loss.
Eye
-
Eye swelling, abnormal vision, eye disorder, double vision.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection, urinary incontinence.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.