Side effect(s) of Polidocanol Injection

Read the side effects of Polidocanol Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth.- Anxiety, dizziness or lightheadedness, fainting, inability to speak, loss of consciousness, nerve injury, seizures, sudden headache, slurred speech, unconsciousness, unusual tiredness or weakness.- Chest pain, fast, irregular heartbeat and tightness in the chest.- Cough, difficulty in breathing and wheezing.- Blurred vision and temporary blindness.- Discoloration of the skin, abnormal hair growth, rash and blisters.- Fever, body weakness and pain in the arm or legs.* Avoid excess dosage.