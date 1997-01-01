Side effect(s) of Polidocanol Injection

Read the side effects of Polidocanol Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Local
-
Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth.
Central Nervous System
-
Anxiety, dizziness or lightheadedness, fainting, inability to speak, loss of consciousness, nerve injury, seizures, sudden headache, slurred speech, unconsciousness, unusual tiredness or weakness.
Heart
-
Chest pain, fast, irregular heartbeat and tightness in the chest.
Respiratory
-
Cough, difficulty in breathing and wheezing.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision and temporary blindness.
Skin
-
Discoloration of the skin, abnormal hair growth, rash and blisters.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, body weakness and pain in the arm or legs.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.