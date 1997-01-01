Side effect(s) of Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent

Read the side effects of Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
General
Weakness, uneasiness, fever, chills, pain, decreased limb mobility, swelling in the extremity.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting.
Blood
Lymph disease, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Hypersensitivity
Anaphylactoid reactions.
Musculoskeletal
Joint pain and inflammation, muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
Headache, tingling, Guillain-Barre syndrome, febrile convulsions.
Skin
Rash and hives.
Investigations
Increased serum C-reactive protein.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.