Side effect(s) of Pirbuterol Acetate

Read the side effects of Pirbuterol Acetate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Nervousness, tremor, headache, dizziness, depression, anxiety, confusion, sleeplessness, weakness and fainting.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate, low blood pressure, irregular heart beat and chest pain.
Respiratory
-
Cough.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, dry mouth, mouth ulcer, abdominal pain/cramps, loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting.
ENT
-
Smell/taste changes and sore throat.
Skin
-
Rash and itching.
Miscellaneous
-
Numbness in extremities, hair loss, bruising, fatigue, swelling, weight gain and flushing.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid contact with eyes.