Side effect(s) of Pirbuterol Acetate

Read the side effects of Pirbuterol Acetate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nervousness, tremor, headache, dizziness, depression, anxiety, confusion, sleeplessness, weakness and fainting.- Palpitations, fast heart rate, low blood pressure, irregular heart beat and chest pain.- Cough.- Nausea, dry mouth, mouth ulcer, abdominal pain/cramps, loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting.- Smell/taste changes and sore throat.- Rash and itching.- Numbness in extremities, hair loss, bruising, fatigue, swelling, weight gain and flushing.* Avoid contact with eyes.