Side effect(s) of Piperacillin/Tazobactam

Read the side effects of Piperacillin/Tazobactam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.It may lead to increase risk of fever, rashes in patients with cystic fibrosis, bleeding, super infections, convulsions, kidney failure.- Diarrhea, severe allergic reactions, skin rashes, itching, occasionally platelet mediated bleeding, rigors, malaise, inflammation in stomach.- Injection-site reactions such as pain, swelling, redness, indurations and vein inflammation.- Inflammation of stomach, hairy tongue, inflammation of colon, nausea and vomiting, blood in stool.- Urine retention, painful urination.- Decrease in white blood cells.- Increase in liver enzymes, blood urea nitrogen, and presence of red blood cells in urine.- Chills, facial swelling, mucosal bleeding, tightness in throat.*Continue to use this medication until the full prescribed amount is finished.