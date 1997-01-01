Side effect(s) of Pioglitazone

Read the side effects of Pioglitazone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Congestive heart failure.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache.
Eye and ENT
-
Inflammation of pharynx, swelling of the retina.
Gastrointestinal
-
Tooth disorders.
Liver
-
Elevated liver enzymes, inflammation or damage of liver.
Blood
-
Anemia.
Metabolic
-
Low glucose level with symptoms of shakiness, dizziness, sweating, headache, pale skin, hunger.
Musculoskeletal
-
Bone fractures, muscle pain.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis.
Miscellaneous
-
Edema.
Other Precautions :
*Do not stop taking this medicine without speaking to your doctor first.