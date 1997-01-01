Side effect(s) of Pioglitazone

Read the side effects of Pioglitazone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Congestive heart failure.- Headache.- Inflammation of pharynx, swelling of the retina.- Tooth disorders.- Elevated liver enzymes, inflammation or damage of liver.- Anemia.- Low glucose level with symptoms of shakiness, dizziness, sweating, headache, pale skin, hunger.- Bone fractures, muscle pain.- Upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis.- Edema.*Do not stop taking this medicine without speaking to your doctor first.