Side effect(s) of Phenytoin

Read the side effects of Phenytoin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Night blindness, incoordination, slurred speech, decreased coordination, mental confusion, dizziness, sleeplessness and tremor.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, toxic hepatitis, and liver damage.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Skin
-
Skin damage, rash and itching.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.