Side effect(s) of Phenylbutazone

Read the side effects of Phenylbutazone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting and indigestion.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness and drowsiness.
Metabolic
-
Sudden weight gain, swelling of feet and ankles and difficulty in breathing.
Miscellaneous
-
Bloody or black stools, chills, fever, sore throat, yellowing of the eyes and skin, unusual bleeding or bruising, difficult urination, skin rash, mouth sores and unusual tiredness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.