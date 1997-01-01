Side effect(s) of Phenylbutazone

Read the side effects of Phenylbutazone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting and indigestion.- Headache, dizziness and drowsiness.- Sudden weight gain, swelling of feet and ankles and difficulty in breathing.- Bloody or black stools, chills, fever, sore throat, yellowing of the eyes and skin, unusual bleeding or bruising, difficult urination, skin rash, mouth sores and unusual tiredness.* Avoid excess dosage.