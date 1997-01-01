Side effect(s) of Phentermine

Read the side effects of Phentermine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Palpitations, fast heart rate and elevation of blood pressure.- Restlessness, dizziness, sleeplessness, emotional state, tremor and headache.- Dryness of the mouth, unpleasant taste, diarrhea, constipation and other gastrointestinal disturbances.- Hives.- Impotence and changes in sexual drive.* Avoid excess dosage.