Side effect(s) of Phentermine

Read the side effects of Phentermine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate and elevation of blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
-
Restlessness, dizziness, sleeplessness, emotional state, tremor and headache.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dryness of the mouth, unpleasant taste, diarrhea, constipation and other gastrointestinal disturbances.
Allergic Reactions
-
Hives.
Endocrine
-
Impotence and changes in sexual drive.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.