Side effect(s) of Phenobarbitone

Read the side effects of Phenobarbitone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous system
-
Agitation, confusion, involuntary movements, incoordination, CNS depression, nightmares, nervousness, mental disturbance, hallucinations, sleeplessness, anxiety, drowsiness, and dizziness and thinking abnormality.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath.
Heart
-
Slow heart rate, low blood pressure and fainting.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting and constipation.
Miscellaneous
-
Headache, injection site reactions, hypersensitivity reactions, fever, liver damage and anemia.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.