Side effect(s) of Phenobarbitone

Read the side effects of Phenobarbitone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Agitation, confusion, involuntary movements, incoordination, CNS depression, nightmares, nervousness, mental disturbance, hallucinations, sleeplessness, anxiety, drowsiness, and dizziness and thinking abnormality.- Difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath.- Slow heart rate, low blood pressure and fainting.- Nausea, vomiting and constipation.- Headache, injection site reactions, hypersensitivity reactions, fever, liver damage and anemia.* Avoid excess dosage.