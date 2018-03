Side effect(s) of Phenobarbital

Read the side effects of Phenobarbital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness.- Agitation, confusion, incoordination, depression, abnormal dream, nervousness, mental disturbance, hallucinations, sleeplessness, anxiety, dizziness and thinking abnormality.- Difficulty in breathing.- Slow heart rate, low blood pressure and fainting.- Nausea, vomiting and constipation.- Headache, injection site reactions, hypersensitivity reactions such as shock, skin rashes; fever, liver damage and anemia.* Avoid excess dosage.