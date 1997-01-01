Side effect(s) of Phenelzine

Read the side effects of Phenelzine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, sleep disturbances, fatigue, weakness, tremors, twitching, movement disorders and overactive.
Gastrointestinal
Constipation, dry mouth and gastrointestinal disturbances.
Metabolic
Weight gain.
Heart
Low blood pressure and fluid retention.
Genitourinary
Sexual disturbances, urinary retention, ejaculatory disturbances and impotence.
Skin
Itching, skin rash and increased sweating.
Eye
Blurred vision and increased eye pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.