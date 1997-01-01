Side effect(s) of Phendimetrazine Tartrate

Read the side effects of Phendimetrazine Tartrate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate, elevated blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
-
Overstimulation, restlessness, sleeplessness, agitation, flushing, tremor, sweating, dizziness, headache, psychotic state, blurring of vision.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dryness of the mouth, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, stomach pain.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary frequency, painful urination, changes in libido.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.