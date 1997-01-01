Side effect(s) of Pethidine

Read the side effects of Pethidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating.- Nervousness, headache, restlessness, uneasiness, fatigue, confusion, depression, hallucinations, tremors, muscle twitches, increased intracranial pressure and fits.- Rash and hives.- Loss of appetite, stomach cramps, muscle spasm and spincture muscle dysfunction.- Weakness, decreased urination, difficulty in breathing and pain at injection site.* Avoid alcohol consumption while taking this medication.* Avoid excess dosage.