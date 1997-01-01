Side effect(s) of Pethidine

Read the side effects of Pethidine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating.
Central Nervous System
-
Nervousness, headache, restlessness, uneasiness, fatigue, confusion, depression, hallucinations, tremors, muscle twitches, increased intracranial pressure and fits.
Skin
-
Rash and hives.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, stomach cramps, muscle spasm and spincture muscle dysfunction.
Miscellaneous
-
Weakness, decreased urination, difficulty in breathing and pain at injection site.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption while taking this medication.
* Avoid excess dosage.