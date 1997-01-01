Side effect(s) of Perphenazine

Read the side effects of Perphenazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Tardive dyskinesia with symptoms like involuntary movements; neuroleptic malignant syndrome with the following symptoms: fever, stiff muscles, confusion, abnormal thinking, fast or irregular heartbeat, and sweating; drowsiness, tiredness, excitement, restlessness, hyperactivity, confusion, abnormal dreams and sleeplessness.- Dry mouth or salivation, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, constipation and fecal impaction.- Urinary retention, frequency or incontinence, bladder paralysis, spontaneous secretion of milk, moderate breast enlargement in females and breast enlargement in males on large doses and irregular periods.- Constriction/dilatation of pupil, blurred vision and increased eye pressure.- Low/high blood pressure and changes in pulse rate.- Hives, redness, skin inflammation, itching, sensitivity to light, asthma, shock and fever.* Monitor liver, kidney functions and complete blood cell counts regularly while taking this medication.* It should not be used in children less than 12 years old.