Side effect(s) of Perindopril

Read the side effects of Perindopril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Uneasiness, pain, cold/hot sensation, chills, fluid retention, allergic reactions and facial swelling.- Constipation, dry mouth, dry mucous membrane, increased appetite and stomach inflammation.- Runny nose, asthma, throat disorder, difficulty in breathing, sneezing, nosebleed, hoarseness and lung scar.- Vaginal inflammation, kidney stone, flank pain, urinary frequency and urinary retention.- Low blood pressure, heart attack, dilatation of blood vessels, fainting and abnormal heart sound.- Abnormally elevated levels of uric acid in the blood.- Blood clot and bruising.- Joint/muscle pain.- Headache, memory loss and stroke.- Anxiety and psychosexual disorders.- Sweating, skin infection, itching, dry skin, redness, fever blisters and bruising.- Eye inflammation and ear pain.- Decreased potassium level in blood, increase in uric acid, liver enzymes, cholesterol, blood sugar and blood in urine.* Patient may develop with cough, if it so consult with your doctor.