Side effect(s) of Perindopril

Read the side effects of Perindopril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Uneasiness, pain, cold/hot sensation, chills, fluid retention, allergic reactions and facial swelling.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, dry mouth, dry mucous membrane, increased appetite and stomach inflammation.
Respiratory
-
Runny nose, asthma, throat disorder, difficulty in breathing, sneezing, nosebleed, hoarseness and lung scar.
Genitourinary
-
Vaginal inflammation, kidney stone, flank pain, urinary frequency and urinary retention.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, heart attack, dilatation of blood vessels, fainting and abnormal heart sound.
Endocrine
-
Abnormally elevated levels of uric acid in the blood.
Blood
-
Blood clot and bruising.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint/muscle pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, memory loss and stroke.
Psychiatric
-
Anxiety and psychosexual disorders.
Skin
-
Sweating, skin infection, itching, dry skin, redness, fever blisters and bruising.
Eye and ENT
-
Eye inflammation and ear pain.
Metabolic
-
Decreased potassium level in blood, increase in uric acid, liver enzymes, cholesterol, blood sugar and blood in urine.
Other Precautions :
* Patient may develop with cough, if it so consult with your doctor.